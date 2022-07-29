Play Brightcove video

Watch: Summer getaway traffic running more smoothly despite surge in bookings, as ITV News Meridian's John Ryall reports

The Port of Dover and Eurotunnel say traffic is flowing well despite a surge in bookings for the summer getaway.

The second busiest weekend of the year for cross-channel traffic has got off to a smooth start, despite fears that Dover might see a repeat of the chaos last weekend.

The port's CEO Doug Bannister said: "During the course of the week we spent a lot of time talking to partners and with police, and I'm so grateful and relieved they've stepped up in the way that they have. They've responded so well from a local level, all the way through to leadership, to make sure that we sure that had the resources.

"That has been the fundamental difference of why it is operating so well today."

Around 140,000 passengers, 45,000 cars, and 18,000 freight vehicles are expected to pass through the port between Thursday and Sunday.

Doug Bannister, CEO, Port of Dover

The M20 saw huge queues last weekend following the need, post-Brexit, for passport check and a shortage of French border control staff at the port.

It triggered a rare attack on French immigration by port bosses, accusing the French Immigration Service of failing to properly staff the extra passport booths that had been put in place for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

On Friday morning (29 July), the French passport control staff turned up and Dover, though very heavily booked, ran smoothly.

Assuming there are no accidents or unexpected events, the port is expected to cope well throughout the weekend.