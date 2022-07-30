Play Brightcove video

A fire has ripped through a campervan parked on petrol forecourt in Dorset.

The vehicle caught fire at a supermarket petrol station on Dorchester Road, Weymouth.

Around ten firefighters from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with the blaze at around 9.11am on Saturday, 30th July.

Fire breaks out on petrol station forecourt Credit: @3Motorycles Inbox

No-one was hurt in the blaze.

The campervan has been completely destroyed and the roof of the petrol station has been badly damaged.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service believe the likely cause is an electrical fault within the engine bay of the vehicle.