Credit: Kent Police

A man who threatened a woman with a knife at her home in Folkestone before raping her has been jailed for 20 years.

Richard Scaife, from Dover, then pulled out a fake gun before attacking the woman for a second time.

Scaife was arrested by armed police in Tontine Street on November 5, 2021, as he was fleeing the scene.

Bodycam footage from armed police captured the moment of his arrest:

Officers later found a samurai sword, a machete and a knuckleduster at his home.

Scaife was charged with two counts of rape and possession of an imitation firearm while committing an offence, following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

The 46-year-old, of Camden Crescent, Dover, was found guilty of all three charges following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court and was jailed for 20 years on Friday 29 July 2022.

Officers found the fake gun in Scaife's car following his arrest:

Scaife had arranged to meet the woman, who was working as a sex worker, but after arriving at the flat he grabbed her by the throat and told her he had a knife.

He then raped the victim before getting a gun from his jacket and locking the door.

He raped the woman for a second time, before she managed to talk him into leaving the property.

She phoned the police who attended the scene and arrested Scaife as he drove away.

A small folding knife, a bayonet and an imitation firearm were found in his car and strips of duct tape were attached to the inside of his jacket.

The fake gun used during the "terrifying ordeal". Credit: Kent Police

Detective Sergeant Dan Barker, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Scaife put this victim through a terrifying ordeal and - like the judge recognised in court.

"I would also like to praise her bravery in assisting our investigation and the resulting prosecution.

"Scaife’s actions and the weapons he had in his possession present a disturbing portrait of a man who posed a serious danger to women and girls.

"I am pleased the fast and professional response of officers on the day of the offences led to his quick arrest and the seizure of these weapons.

"Every woman and girl has a right to feel safe in the communities in which they live and that is why tackling violence against them is a priority for Kent Police."