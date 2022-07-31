Around 600 revellers at a Dorset music festival have helped break the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Disco Dance.

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor joined the attempt at Camp Bestival in the grounds of Lulworth Castle yesterday - raising money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

The official dance was led by Diverse City founder and disco champion Claire Hodgson to the soundtrack of Sister Sledge’s disco anthem “We Are Family”, choreographed byfellow disco champion and brother Tom Hodgson.

Dancers strike a pose by the giant disco ball Credit: Victor Frankowski

Guinness World Records adjudicators Jack Brockbank and Anouk de Timary verified the official count which smashed the previous record by more than 270 people.

The attempt raised funds for Camp Bestival's official charity partner, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which inspires young people aged 8-24 to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Play Brightcove video

VIDEO: Sophie Ellis-Bextor was overjoyed

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “From my own Kitchen Disco to a fully-fledged all-sequin disco extravaganza in the glorious grounds of Lulworth Castle, I am so thrilled to have played a sparkling part in helping Camp Bestival achieve the official Guinness World Records title for the Largest Disco Dance. Congratulations to all you fabulous disco Kings and Queens!”

