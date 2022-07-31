Three people have been charged with the murder of a man in Emsworth.

The 47-year-old victim was found by police on Saturday 23rd July seriously injured on land along Marlpit Lane. He was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday 25 July.

An investigation was launched, which led to the arrest of Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook; Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook; and Thomas Goldring, 20, of Lockerley Road, Havant, Hampshire.

Three men are to appear before magistrates charged with murder

All three have since been charged with murder and remanded in custody. They are scheduled to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday 1 August.

Police have not named the victim but say his victim’s next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or TO call 101, quoting Operation Bridport.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.