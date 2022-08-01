Legoland Windsor hotel evacuated after fire breaks out

Investigations are underway after a fire broke out at Legoland Windsor on Sunday (31st July).

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a fire broke out at the front of the official hotel building at 1535.

Guests were evacuated and told to gather at the site's pizza and pasta restaurant.

One Witness to the scene said: "So came to @LEGOLANDWindsor for two nights, was waiting to check in and this happened. Everyone is safe, but was a slow response."

Fire teams rushed to the hotel. Credit: Paul King

A spokesman for Legoland said: "At 15.35 hrs today, there was a small fire outside the LEGOLAND hotel. The fire was isolated to the front exterior of the hotel only.

"Our well-rehearsed emergency procedures were immediately implemented and the emergency services were called and attended the site. The Hotel was immediately evacuated and all guests and staff are safe and well.

"The health and safety of our guests is our top priority and the hotel is currently closed whilst the fire brigade’s investigation takes place. Hotel guests are being refunded or offered alternative accommodation.

"Guests have been given extra time to enjoy a selection of rides in the theme park this evening, which remains open for business as usual. The Castle Hotel (adjacent) is unaffected."