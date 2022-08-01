A man is due to appear in court today charged in connection with the death of a passenger at Reading train station.

A 42-year-old man will be at Reading Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday 1 August) following the death of a 24-year-old man at Reading station this weekend (30 July).

Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Whitby Road, Slough, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it on the train to get in touch with BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.