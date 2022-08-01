A man who died at Reading train station has been named as his family release a tribute to their "thoughtful and caring son".

Thomas Parker, who was 24, died on Saturday night (30 July).

His family have released the following tribute.

They said: “Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son.

"He was dedicated to his parents, brothers, grandparents, family and friends. He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party.

"His kindness and thoughtfulness touched the lives of everyone who knew him. We cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death. He will always be in our hearts and minds wherever we are."

People are being urged to respect their privacy at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley added: “My thoughts are with Mr Parker’s family and friends who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic loss.

“Our investigation continues at pace and a man appeared at court this morning charged in connection to Mr Parker’s death.

“I would like to encourage any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.”