Officers are appealing for information after three teenage girls were injured in a collision in Southampton.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Monday, 1 August on Onslow Road outside the Rockstone Pub.

Hampshire Police said a large white sports style motorcycle was travelling towards the city centre, when it was in collision with three teenage girls, who were crossing the road with their mum.

The rider failed to stop and fled the scene, heading off in the direction of Mount Pleasant Road.

A 10-year-old girl suffered a serious leg injury. She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains at this time.

The two other girls, aged 11 and 12, suffered minor injuries.

The motorcycle was travelling towards the city centre. Credit: ITV Meridian

PC Peter Piotrowski, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak to us. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, or who may have captured the motorcycle being ridden along Portswood Road just prior to the collision.

“Witnesses at the scene stated the rider of the motorcycle was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, trainers and a carrying a rucksack on his back.

“At the time of the actual collision, the motorcycle was believed to be in convoy with a large black, sports style motorcycle. This rider had a white crash helmet on and was also wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44220309798.