A man living in Dorset has expressed his anger after witnessing "inconsiderate" parking near Boscombe's pier.Ryan Mortimer captured the moment a driver parked across two bays to save one for his friend.He said "lots of people were arguing with them about saving the space" and also claims the driver stayed in this position for more than two hours, despite frustration from other drivers. It comes as the summer holiday season is well underway, which means the South Coast is seeing a surge in tourists visiting beaches.As a result, many tourists and residents are flocking to parking spaces by the beach.

To vent his frustration at the situation, Mr Mortimer took to social media to share the incident with residents.

Mr Mortimer claims that the driver was "reserving a space" when he saw them park over two parking spaces.

In his post, Mr Mortimer wrote: "Car parked on Boscombe Undercliffe Drive like this for over an hour."'We are reserving a space' that’s the response I got."Mr Mortimer said: "It was over two hours in the end until their friend arrived. Lots of people were arguing with them about saving the space but they didn’t care."