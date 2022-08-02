A man who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021 has been charged under the Treason Act.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton, was charged on Tuesday 2 August following an investigation by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

He has been charged with an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842 , which is “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm Her Majesty”.

He has also been charged with threats to kill (contrary to section 16 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861) and possession of an offensive weapon (contrary to section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953).

He is currently in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 August.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”