St Mary's Leisure Centre in Southampton city centre will reopen this evening following a long running campaign to save it.

The centre on St Mary's Road closed at the end of last year with the then Conservative run council saying the site required expensive structural repairs which would cost £1 million.

Several protests were held over the closure and more than a thousand people signed a petition, with locals saying the centre is used by hundreds of people - who now have nowhere to go.

In May the new Labour leader of Southampton City Council, Satvir Kaur, announced that the party would look at repairing and reopening the centre.

Councillor Lorna Fielker, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Leisure, said: “We have made excellent progress following last week’s decision to reopen St Mary’s Leisure Centre and I am thrilled we can now announce the official opening next Tuesday.

“I am so proud that we have been able to reopen this much-loved and much-needed leisure centre so quickly, just a couple of months after our new administration took control of the council in May. I look forward to welcoming the local community back and hearing more about their long-term aspirations for this venue at our launch event next week.”

Several protests were held following the closure of St Mary's Leisure Centre.

Stuart Martin, Managing Director at Active Nation, added: “Our mission is to persuade the nation to be active through physical activity, exercise and sport. The reopening of St Mary’s Leisure Centre will help communities across the city be more active, healthier and happier.

“Active Nation are delighted to be working in partnership and supporting Southampton City Council in the reopening of St Mary’s Leisure Centre. We look forward to welcoming the first of our venue users from Tuesday next week.”

Councillor Toqeer Kataria, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “We know from feedback we received during the recent consultation that this leisure centre means a lot to the local community and the groups who used it. I am delighted we will now be able to reopen this community asset and work together with the community and Active Nation to ensure St Mary’s Leisure Centre delivers the best outcomes and value for users.

“Now we have achieved our short-term plan of getting St Mary’s Leisure Centre reopen, we can focus on the long-term plan to secure the venue’s future by working in partnership with the local community to establish what that looks like.”

A drop-in event will be held at the leisure centre tonight between 5pm - 7pm for the local community.