Residents left in the dark after multiple power cuts in Reading

ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor has been speaking to residents affected by the power cuts

Around 2,000 homes in Reading have been affected by power cuts caused by a fault on Scottish and Southern Electricity's (SSE) high voltage network.

Both SSE and GTC customers in Spencers Wood were left without power for twelve hours on Sunday (July 31).

For football fans, the timing couldn't have been worse.

The outage meant they missed out on watching England women win the Euro final.

Generators have been brought in to reconnect people

Generators were brought in to reconnect people but one of them developed a fault which meant the supply went down again for 500 GTC customers on Monday evening (Aug 1).

The faulty generator has now been replaced and supplies are back on.

GTC says it hopes that all work on the SSE faulty line will be fixed by the end of this week.

The company has apologised to customers who have been affected.

Resident Carly Bottomley has two young children and says the power cuts have been a real problem for her family.

One resident said: "It's quite bad when you come home and you have no electric.

"All the stuff in our fridge has gone more or less. We haven't done a food shop in three days just in case it lasts longer then it's supposed to and you never know when it will switch off.

"We can see that it's running on a generator so we know it's going to keep happening."

Another said: "It's been an absolute nightmare. No one's really telling us anything so we've got no idea how long it's going to go on for."

Emergency engineers were dispatched on Monday night to replace the faulty generator.

In a statement a spokesperson for Scottish and Southern Electricity said:

"We would like to apologise to our customers in the Spencers Wood area of Reading for the problems they have encountered with electricity power supplies – this was due to a fault on our local underground cable network on Sunday evening.

“On the rare occasions there is a power cut, our priority is to restore customers’ supplies as safely and as quickly as possible; on Sunday evening we did this by installing mobile generation units which helped get the power back for everyone affected while our teams work on carrying out permanent repairs.

Unfortunately, one of these generators developed a fault last night around 10pm, and as soon as we were aware of the fault, we dispatched a team of emergency engineers to replace the generator in question - all supplies were restored shortly after 3am this morning.

Our teams are progressing well with the permanent repairs and we expect to be in a position to remove the generators early next week.”

