Southern Water has been dealing with a burst sewage main in the West Way area of Lancing today (Tuesday 2 August).

The main has burst on several occasions since October last year, leading to sewage all over the street.

Today the main burst during works to improve its resilience, something which Southern Water says is not uncommon.

Last month, the company was just days away from fixing the old pipes when it burst.

Within the last two weeks the company began relining works, to prevent future problems in the pipes.

Delays on the A259 as a result of the works. Credit: Sussex News and Pictures

A Southern Water spokesperson told ITV Meridian:

“We have been working to re-line the inside of our wastewater main in West Way, Lancing, since 18 July 2022. This work follows a succession of bursts on the aging pipe, which has been damaged by the impact of saltwater.

“It is not uncommon for bursts to occur during works, and we were prepared. Tankers and sandbags were onsite, allowing us to control the burst quickly and reduce the effect on nearby residents.

“We have been communicating with customers in the lead up to, and during, the works and would like to thank them for their ongoing patience and understanding. We are sorry for the disruption caused to road users in the area.”