morebus has announced it is to run extra services in Bournemouth from Saturday, after the collapse of rival operator Yellow Buses.

The company, part of the Go-Ahead group, says it is 'proud' to be stepping in to run services.

The new services will begin on Saturday the 6th of August, and will operate on similar routes that Yellow Buses ran.

The company stressed, however, that timetables will not be the same and routes will differ.

It added that services will be at a basic level to begin with, whilst morebus reviews what it can offer in the area.

Some Yellow Buses passes will initially be accepted to keep customers moving.

In a statement the company said:

"Following the news that Yellow Buses has entered administration and will cease trading later this week. We are stepping in to run more services across Bournemouth from Saturday 6 August.

"We understand that there will be many residents across our region who will be impacted by this, and we are pleased to announce we are running the following routes. However, it is important to note that these are not the same timetables and in some instances the route has slightly altered.

"These timetables are the basic frequencies we can offer to begin with, using available buses and drivers. We will review if we can offer better frequencies in the near future once we have resources to do so."

What routes will morebus run?

Routes 1/1b - Bournemouth to Christchurch

Route 1a - Bournemouth to Somerford via Boscombe

Route 2 and 4 - Bournemouth to Castlepoint via Station

Routes 5/5a and 6/6a - Bournemouth to Kinson via Station

Route 737 - Bournemouth to Airport via Station

Will Yellow Bus passes be accepted?

more bus has said it will accept any valid yellow bus period pass tickets for 7 days within 'Zone A'.

Passengers will need to show the driver the pass with the expiry date cleared displayed.

After the 7 day period passes may not be accepted and passengers will need to purchase a morebus ticket.

Will morebus take on Yellow Buses staff?

The company has said it would like to hear from Yellow Buses staff and will be opening a recruitment centre on Friday morning.

The details of where this recruitment event will be held is set to be announced on Thursday.

Staff will have to apply to work at morebus, as the company has not taken over Yellow Buses.