Major bus operator, Yellow Buses, is to cease operating from Thursday night after the company failed to find a buyer.

The company employs around 300 staff and operates vital services in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Yellow Buses recently celebrated its 120th birthday, and is one of the oldest operators in the region.

Tonight (Wednesday) administrators announced that a buyer could not be found for the bus side of the Yellow Buses business, but a buyer has been found for its coach services.

Simon Rowe and Rachel Hotham of Milsted Langdon were appointed as administrators of Yellow Buses on Friday, July 29, when it was announced the company had gone into administration.

In a statement Simon said:

"Whilst we are delighted that the proposed deal will save a significant number of jobs, it is hugely disappointing that we weren’t able to secure the remainder of the business and the jobs attached to it.

“We have informed the staff of the position and I would like to thank all of them for their patience and understanding over the last few difficult days.

“I would also like to thank the other stakeholders who have offered and given their support, in particular BCP and UNITE, both of whom took an active interest and tried to help us present a vision of a sustainable future for Yellow Buses.

“Unfortunately, in the end, the financial challenges which the company faced during its trading life meant that every buyer we spoke to felt that the prospects were not commercially viable.

“The closure of Yellow Buses leaves a gap in the public transport network for the residents and visitors to Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch and we are working with BCP and MoreBus to try and minimise the disruption this will inevitably cause.”

A further statement is expected on the future of the coach business.

On Friday the company admitted it had suffered from the challenges of the covid period.

This loss of revenue, compounded by a change in people's lifestyles and a growing reluctance to travel on public transport, has had a financial impact on the business, it said.

This was further compounded by additional factors such as the recent increase in fuel prices and the general rise in inflation has only made that greater.

ITV Meridian has contacted the Unite Union, which represents workers at the company, and BCP Council.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.