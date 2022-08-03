Play Brightcove video

A road in Salisbury was closed by police after a suspicious item was found at a court building.

Wilton Road and the surrounding area was shut by Wiltshire Police after the discovery at Salisbury Law Courts.

Officers told members of the public to avoid the area on Wednesday morning (August 3) before the incident was "resolved" at around 11am.

A spokesperson for the force said at around 9.50am: "We are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Salisbury Law Courts in Wilton Road, Salisbury.

A police cordon remains in place on Wilton Road, Salisbury

"Specially trained personnel are at the scene and a cordon is in place. Please avoid the area.

"Please be aware that the Law Courts are currently closed."

Police confirmed the cordon would be lifted shortly after 11am and thanked members of the public for their patience.