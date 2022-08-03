Two stolen cars have been used to ram raid a Co-op store in Aylesbury.

The shop in Bedgrove was targeted by a gang overnight as they attempted to steal cash and tills.

Today, clean up and repairs have been underway.

Local residents say there were woken up by a large crash as vehicles were driven into the shop.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian today, one local resident said: "We're quite shocked because things like this just don't happen here really.

"It's a bit of a shock because it's a nice place to live, we're quite a nice community on Bedgrove.

"It makes you feel quite unnerved and a little bit unsettled when things like this happen."

Thames Valley Police have been conducting investigations.

This is not an isolated incident. Last Wednesday morning (27 July) police were called to a ram raid at a Co-op store in Burghfield.

No arrests have been made in connection with that incident. And currently, there is no indication if the incidents are connected.

However, staff in Aylesbury say the ATM was not broken into and they do not believe anything significant was taken.

They are hoping to reopen to customers by tonight. (Wednesday 3 August)