Three men are due in court today (3 August) charged with the murder of a man his family described as 'devoted and fiercely loyal'.

Stephen Harrington, 47, was found seriously injured on land along Marlpit Lane around 11.10am on Saturday 23 July.

He was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital for treatment, but died two days later. Next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook, Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook, and Thomas Goldring, 20, of no fixed address have been charged with Mr Harrington's murder and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Marlpit Lane in Emsworth

In a tribute, Stephen's family said: "Stephen, our son, brother, husband, father, nephew, uncle, and dear friend, was taken from us in a cruel and brutal way on 23 July 2022.

"His death has left us all devastated and heartbroken, with a hole in our lives that can never be filled.

"Stephen was a loving, doting father that prized every moment he spent with his daughter. He was hard-working and a devoted husband to his wife. Stephen's love for his mother and sisters was unwavering and clear for all to see. He loved and is loved by all his nieces, nephews, and aunties, who will always miss Uncle Steve.

"He was a fiercely loyal and fun friend. If you ever needed him for anything, all you had to do was ask and he would be there.

"We are all going to have to learn to live with never seeing his smile, hearing his laugh, or just spending time with him again."