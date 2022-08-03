Brighton Pride 2022: Road and station closures for parade and how to travel into city
More than 300,000 people are expected to be at Brighton Pride this weekend as the event returns for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.
Festival-goers are being warned to plan ahead for their journeys into the city and travel on public transport where possible.
A number of road closures will be in place for the Community Parade on Saturday 6 August.
Preston Park station will be closed all weekend. London Road (Brighton) station will also be closed all day on Saturday 6 August. But rail operators have announced extra trains will be provided to help people get to the event.
Road closures:
The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August 2022 from 9am to 4pm.
Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound
Kingsway – Kings Road to Brunswick Square – Westbound
Kings Road
Grand Junction Road - Westbound
West Street
North Street – Queens Road to Castle Square
Castle Square
Old Steine
Marlborough Place
Gloucester Place
St George’s Place
York Place
London Road
Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue
Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Road
Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane
Montpelier Road - from Western Road to Kings Road
South Street
Boyce’s Street
Russell Road - from West Street to Russell Place
Cannon Place - from Russell Road to Kings Road
Queens Road - from North Street to North Road
St Peter’s Place westbound
New England Road - from New England Street to Preston Road
Edward Street - from John Street to Pavilion Parade - westbound
Pavilion Parade
The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August from 10am to 1am Sunday 7 August 2022.
St James’s Street
Steine Street
Manchester Street
Charles Street
Broad Street
Madeira Place
Camelford Street
Margaret Street
Wentworth Street
New Steine
Rock Place
Pavilion Street
Prince’s Street
George Street
Dorset Gardens
High Street
Chapel Street
Cavendish Street
Ardingly Street
The following roads will be closed on Sunday 7 August 2022 from 2pm to 12:01am on Monday 8 August.
St James’s Street
Steine Street
Manchester Street
Charles Street
Broad Street
Madeira Place
Camelford Street
Margaret Street
Wentworth Street
New Steine
Rock Place
Pavilion Street
Prince’s Street
George Street
Dorset Gardens
High Street
Chapel Street
Cavendish Street
Ardingly Street
The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August 2022 from 7pm to 1am on Sunday 7 August.
Queen’s Road - from North Road to Gloucester Road - northbound only
Queen’s Road - from Gloucester Road to Brighton Station
Upper Gloucester Road - from Queen’s Road to North Gardens
Surrey Street
Junction Road
Terminus Road
The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August from 9pm to 1am on Sunday 7 August.
Stanford Avenue - from Preston Park Avenue to Preston Road
Preston Road - from Stanford Avenue to New England Road
London Road - from New England Road to Cheapside
There will be no access to Clarence Square from the junction of Western Road southbound and eastbound for 35 metres from 9am to 4pm on Saturday 6 August 2022 .
From 9am to 4pm on Saturday 6 August 2022 one way access will change to 2 way access on:
Bedford Square - Access from Sillwood Street to Bedford Square
Russell Road - from Cannon Place to exit of Churchill Square Car Park
Windsor Street
Portland Street
Church Street - from Portland Street to Windsor Street
Francis Street
Baker Street
Rose Hill Terrace - from London Terrace to Kingsbury Road
Kingsbury Road
Argyle Road
Springfield Road - from Beaconsfield Road to Preston Road
Ditchling Rise - from Beaconsfield Road to Preston Road
One way travel will be reversed to a northbound direction on Devonshire Place from 1am on Saturday 6 August 2022 to 4am on Monday 8 August.
Trains
Govia Thameslink Railway which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services to and from Brighton has announced more trains and extra carriages will run over the weekend.
Brighton station’s rainbow queuing is being introduced outside the station. The green queue will be for trains on the East Coastway (services towards Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne). The purple queue will be for trains on the West Coastway (towards Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing and Chichester). And the blue queue is for stations on the Brighton Main Line (for stations towards Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and to London).
Buses
Brighton and Hove Buses Routes will run a shuttle service (route 500 and route 600) operating to and from Preston Park from the Old Steine and the Waterhall Campsite over Pride weekend.
Taxis
From 10pm to 12am on Saturday 6 August 2022 the following roads will have taxi rank provision:
Stanford Avenue - from Preston Park Avenue to Beaconsfield Villas – temporary closure for the provision of a taxi rank for pick-up of Pride festival goers
Preston Drove - from start of cycle lane at west end of Preston Drove, eastwards to the start of the parking bays for the provision of a taxi rank for pick-up of Pride festival goers