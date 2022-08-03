More than 300,000 people are expected to be at Brighton Pride this weekend as the event returns for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

Festival-goers are being warned to plan ahead for their journeys into the city and travel on public transport where possible.

A number of road closures will be in place for the Community Parade on Saturday 6 August.

Preston Park station will be closed all weekend. London Road (Brighton) station will also be closed all day on Saturday 6 August. But rail operators have announced extra trains will be provided to help people get to the event.

Road closures:

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August 2022 from 9am to 4pm.

Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound

Kingsway – Kings Road to Brunswick Square – Westbound

Kings Road

Grand Junction Road - Westbound

West Street

North Street – Queens Road to Castle Square

Castle Square

Old Steine

Marlborough Place

Gloucester Place

St George’s Place

York Place

London Road

Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue

Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Road

Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane

Montpelier Road - from Western Road to Kings Road

South Street

Boyce’s Street

Russell Road - from West Street to Russell Place

Cannon Place - from Russell Road to Kings Road

Queens Road - from North Street to North Road

St Peter’s Place westbound

New England Road - from New England Street to Preston Road

Edward Street - from John Street to Pavilion Parade - westbound

Pavilion Parade

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August from 10am to 1am Sunday 7 August 2022.

St James’s Street

Steine Street

Manchester Street

Charles Street

Broad Street

Madeira Place

Camelford Street

Margaret Street

Wentworth Street

New Steine

Rock Place

Pavilion Street

Prince’s Street

George Street

Dorset Gardens

High Street

Chapel Street

Cavendish Street

Ardingly Street

The following roads will be closed on Sunday 7 August 2022 from 2pm to 12:01am on Monday 8 August.

St James’s Street

Steine Street

Manchester Street

Charles Street

Broad Street

Madeira Place

Camelford Street

Margaret Street

Wentworth Street

New Steine

Rock Place

Pavilion Street

Prince’s Street

George Street

Dorset Gardens

High Street

Chapel Street

Cavendish Street

Ardingly Street

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August 2022 from 7pm to 1am on Sunday 7 August.

Queen’s Road - from North Road to Gloucester Road - northbound only

Queen’s Road - from Gloucester Road to Brighton Station

Upper Gloucester Road - from Queen’s Road to North Gardens

Surrey Street

Junction Road

Terminus Road

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August from 9pm to 1am on Sunday 7 August.

Stanford Avenue - from Preston Park Avenue to Preston Road

Preston Road - from Stanford Avenue to New England Road

London Road - from New England Road to Cheapside

There will be no access to Clarence Square from the junction of Western Road southbound and eastbound for 35 metres from 9am to 4pm on Saturday 6 August 2022 .

From 9am to 4pm on Saturday 6 August 2022 one way access will change to 2 way access on:

Bedford Square - Access from Sillwood Street to Bedford Square

Russell Road - from Cannon Place to exit of Churchill Square Car Park

Windsor Street

Portland Street

Church Street - from Portland Street to Windsor Street

Francis Street

Baker Street

Rose Hill Terrace - from London Terrace to Kingsbury Road

Kingsbury Road

Argyle Road

Springfield Road - from Beaconsfield Road to Preston Road

Ditchling Rise - from Beaconsfield Road to Preston Road

One way travel will be reversed to a northbound direction on Devonshire Place from 1am on Saturday 6 August 2022 to 4am on Monday 8 August.

Trains

Govia Thameslink Railway which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services to and from Brighton has announced more trains and extra carriages will run over the weekend.

Brighton station’s rainbow queuing is being introduced outside the station. The green queue will be for trains on the East Coastway (services towards Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne). The purple queue will be for trains on the West Coastway (towards Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing and Chichester). And the blue queue is for stations on the Brighton Main Line (for stations towards Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and to London).

Brighton and Hove Buses will run a shuttle service during Pride weekend. Credit: Brighton and Hove Buses

Buses

Brighton and Hove Buses Routes will run a shuttle service (route 500 and route 600) operating to and from Preston Park from the Old Steine and the Waterhall Campsite over Pride weekend.

Taxis

From 10pm to 12am on Saturday 6 August 2022 the following roads will have taxi rank provision: