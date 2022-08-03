Skip to content

Brighton Pride 2022: Road and station closures for parade and how to travel into city

Thameslink's 'Trainbow', pictured in Brighton station, has been painted to celebrate Pride Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

More than 300,000 people are expected to be at Brighton Pride this weekend as the event returns for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

Festival-goers are being warned to plan ahead for their journeys into the city and travel on public transport where possible.

A number of road closures will be in place for the Community Parade on Saturday 6 August.

Preston Park station will be closed all weekend. London Road (Brighton) station will also be closed all day on Saturday 6 August. But rail operators have announced extra trains will be provided to help people get to the event.

Road closures:

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August 2022 from 9am to 4pm.

  • Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound 

  • Kingsway – Kings Road to Brunswick Square – Westbound 

  • Kings Road  

  • Grand Junction Road - Westbound 

  • West Street  

  • North Street – Queens Road to Castle Square 

  • Castle Square 

  • Old Steine  

  • Marlborough Place   

  • Gloucester Place  

  • St George’s Place  

  • York Place 

  • London Road  

  • Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue 

  • Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Road 

  • Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane 

  • Montpelier Road - from Western Road to Kings Road 

  • South Street  

  • Boyce’s Street  

  • Russell Road - from West Street to Russell Place 

  • Cannon Place - from Russell Road to Kings Road 

  • Queens Road - from North Street to North Road 

  • St Peter’s Place westbound 

  • New England Road - from New England Street to Preston Road  

  • Edward Street - from John Street to Pavilion Parade - westbound 

  • Pavilion Parade  

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August from 10am to 1am Sunday 7 August 2022.

  • St James’s Street 

  • Steine Street 

  • Manchester Street 

  • Charles Street 

  • Broad Street 

  • Madeira Place 

  • Camelford Street 

  • Margaret Street 

  • Wentworth Street 

  • New Steine 

  • Rock Place 

  • Pavilion Street 

  • Prince’s Street 

  • George Street 

  • Dorset Gardens 

  • High Street 

  • Chapel Street 

  • Cavendish Street 

  • Ardingly Street 

The following roads will be closed on Sunday 7 August 2022 from 2pm to 12:01am on Monday 8 August.

  • St James’s Street 

  • Steine Street 

  • Manchester Street 

  • Charles Street 

  • Broad Street 

  • Madeira Place 

  • Camelford Street 

  • Margaret Street 

  • Wentworth Street 

  • New Steine 

  • Rock Place 

  • Pavilion Street 

  • Prince’s Street 

  • George Street 

  • Dorset Gardens 

  • High Street 

  • Chapel Street 

  • Cavendish Street 

  • Ardingly Street 

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August 2022 from 7pm to 1am on Sunday 7 August.

  • Queen’s Road - from North Road to Gloucester Road - northbound only 

  • Queen’s Road - from Gloucester Road to Brighton Station  

  • Upper Gloucester Road - from Queen’s Road to North Gardens 

  • Surrey Street  

  • Junction Road  

  • Terminus Road  

The following roads will be closed on Saturday 6 August from 9pm to 1am on Sunday 7 August.

  • Stanford Avenue - from Preston Park Avenue to Preston Road 

  • Preston Road - from Stanford Avenue to New England Road 

  • London Road - from New England Road to Cheapside 

There will be no access to Clarence Square from the junction of Western Road southbound and eastbound for 35 metres from 9am to 4pm on Saturday 6 August 2022 . 

From 9am to 4pm on Saturday 6 August 2022 one way access will change to 2 way access on:

  • Bedford Square - Access from Sillwood Street to Bedford Square 

  • Russell Road - from Cannon Place to exit of Churchill Square Car Park  

  • Windsor Street  

  • Portland Street  

  • Church Street - from Portland Street to Windsor Street 

  • Francis Street  

  • Baker Street  

  • Rose Hill Terrace - from London Terrace to Kingsbury Road 

  • Kingsbury Road  

  • Argyle Road  

  • Springfield Road - from Beaconsfield Road to Preston Road  

  • Ditchling Rise - from Beaconsfield Road to Preston Road 

One way travel will be reversed to a northbound direction on Devonshire Place from 1am on Saturday 6 August 2022 to 4am on Monday 8 August. 

Trains

Govia Thameslink Railway which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services to and from Brighton has announced more trains and extra carriages will run over the weekend.

Brighton station’s rainbow queuing is being introduced outside the station. The green queue will be for trains on the East Coastway (services towards Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne). The purple queue will be for trains on the West Coastway (towards Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing and Chichester). And the blue queue is for stations on the Brighton Main Line (for stations towards Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and to London).

Brighton and Hove Buses will run a shuttle service during Pride weekend. Credit: Brighton and Hove Buses

Buses

Brighton and Hove Buses Routes will run a shuttle service (route 500 and route 600) operating to and from Preston Park from the Old Steine and the Waterhall Campsite over Pride weekend.

Taxis

From 10pm to 12am on Saturday 6 August 2022 the following roads will have taxi rank provision:

  • Stanford Avenue - from Preston Park Avenue to Beaconsfield Villas – temporary closure for the provision of a taxi rank for pick-up of Pride festival goers 

  • Preston Drove - from start of cycle lane at west end of Preston Drove, eastwards to the start of the parking bays for the provision of a taxi rank for pick-up of Pride festival goers 