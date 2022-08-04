National Express has agreed to buy the coach and engineering operations of Bournemouth Travel Limited, after the Dorset business went into administration.

The coach company said it would not be purchasing the bus part of the business, Yellow Buses, which will cease operating on Thursday night (4 August).

The purchase means that around 50 jobs will be saved as coach staff for Bournemouth Travel Ltd will continue to be employed under National Express.

A spokesperson said: "We will be speaking with those employees who are proposed to transfer over to National Express alongside a number of other stakeholders, including the Union.

"We are also keen to speak to any other drivers to share opportunities with us in both the South and Midlands.

"Bournemouth Travel has a long history in the area and it is sad news that a buyer was not found for the bus operations."

Yellow Buses took a financial hit during the pandemic. Credit: Yellow Buses

Last week, the company admitted it had suffered financially from the challenges of the pandemic, along with a change in people's lifestyles and a growing reluctance to travel on public transport.

On Wednesday administrators announced that a buyer could not be found for the bus side of the Yellow Buses business, but a buyer has been found for its coach services.

Following the collapse of Yellow Buses, morebus announced it will run extra services in Bournemouth from Saturday.

The company, part of the Go-Ahead group, says it is 'proud' to be stepping in to run services.