An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Gravesend.

The victim - a man in his 20s was approached by two other men in King Street at around 10.30pm on Monday 1 August 2022.

They are reported to have chased the victim before one of them is alleged to have used a weapon to cause two stab injuries to his back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being discharged.

The suspects are described as two black men, both wearing dark clothing. It's believed the men and the victim knew each other.

A 21-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He's been released on bail pending further investigation and enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Detective Inspector Pete Smith of north Kent CID said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact our appeal line.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Corsa in the King Street area, and are asking motorists with dashcam and residents with CCTV to check for footage that may assist."

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/148762/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.