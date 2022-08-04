Southern Water has apologised to people living in parts of Hampshire after residents reported experiencing low water pressure - a day before a hosepipe ban comes into force.

Householders in Southampton, Locks Heath and Warwash have complained of low pressure in their supplies.

Some took to social media to express their concern over low pressure or, in some cases, no water at all.

In a statement a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Shortly before 11am this morning, customers in the Whiteley, Locks Heath, Sarisbury Green and Warsash areas experienced a temporary drop in water pressure due to repairs to a mains in Hedge End, Southampton.

"Some households may also have lost their water supply for a short period.

"Supplies were back to normal within an hour.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.

"Due to the essential repair, customers may experience sporadic drops in water pressure during the day, but work will be completed today.”

The water problems come just one day before a hosepipe ban is due to be introduced for Southern Water customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Speaking to ITV Meridian earlier this week. the utilities company said the restrictions are needed to 'urgently reduce' demand on the River Test and River Itchen.

The areas which will be affected by the ban are the areas between Southampton, Winchester, Andover or Kingsclere in Berkshire and the Isle of Wight.