Arrests made in Reading as police launch attempted murder investigation

Arrests have been made in Reading following the launch of an attempted murder investigation.

At about 5.45pm yesterday (4 August) a teenage girl was assaulted by a male in Coronation Square in Southcote. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where they remain.

Then at about 6.10pm yesterday a man in his teens was hit by a van on Pierce’s Hill, Tilehurst. They suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 38-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the incident in Tilehurst.

An 18-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting GBH with intent in relation to the incident in Southcote. All five remain in custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector David Turton, based at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed either of these incidents, or who has any information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Particularly those who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time, or relevant CCTV footage.

“We believe that the people in these incidents are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101, please quote reference 43220347031.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”

Following the incidents, a Section 60 Order was put in place which gives police officers extra stop and search powers.

Credit: Thames Valley Police

It covers Oxford Road, Long Lane, Sulham Hill, Little Heath Road, City Road, Park Lane, Mayfair, Meadway, Water Road and Grovelands Road.

It will be in place until 12:10am tomorrow (6 August).

Inspector Elliot Male said: “This order has been put in place following two serious assaults that have taken place in a short space of time in the Reading area where the victims were left with injuries.

“This order is in place to ensure public safety, while also giving police extra power to search people who they think could be involved in violence, and to take weapons off the street.

“I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but whilst a Section 60 order may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble. You will see more police officers in the area whilst the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have."