One of the offences is alleged to have taken place at Leigh road recreational ground Eastleigh Credit: Google Maps

Police have arrested two men after multiple reports of 'distressing' indecent exposure incidents in Hampshire.

One woman reported a man allegedly exposing himself at Leigh Road Recreational Ground in Eastleigh at around 11pm on Thursday evening.

Hampshire Police said a 59-year old man from Southampton was arrested and being questioned.

It follows several other reports of indecent exposure on Wednesday 20th July on Market Street and Nutbeem Road in Eastleigh.

Officers have arrested a separate man, a 47-year old from Eastleigh, on suspicion of carrying out those offences.

A statement from Hampshire Police said,

"Whilst these incidents can be very distressing for those who witness them, we would urge people to continue to report any suspicious activity such as indecent exposures to police directly by calling 101, or via the Hampshire Constabulary website."

Both suspects remain in police custody.