10:45am

Thousands of people have lined the seafront to watch the Community Parade.

The theme for this year is ‘Love, Protest & Unity’.

10:30am

A special bus is taking part in the Community Parade as a tribute to the 'oldest gay in the village' George Montague, who died earlier this year.

The gay rights campaigner from Brighton died in March aged 98. He was a regular face at Brighton Pride.

Today the bus will take part in the Pride parade from Hove Lawns, travelling through the city to Preston Park.

Somchai Phukkhlai pictured in front of the bus.

Organisers are warning those attending Pride to make sure they stay safe in the hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to hit 22 degrees in Brighton, with a fresh sea breeze.

09:00am

Thousands of people have started arriving in Brighton for the first day of Brighton Pride 2022.

The event which takes place across the city has returned this year for the first time since before the pandemic.

300,000 people are expected to descend on the city and an an influx of festival-goers have been arriving at Brighton Station early this morning ready for the festivities.

These festival-goers have told ITV Meridian what they're most looking forward to at Brighton Pride

People travelling into the city by train have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys.

Govia Thameslink Railway is introducing extra carriages and more services to help people getting in and out of the city.

Currently GTR and South Western Railway services are reporting no delays on their services into Brighton.

People are also able to take advantage of the 'Rainbow queuing system' in place outside the station to ensure they are on the right services.

Extra marshals are in place outside Brighton Station to help Pride festival-goers.

Two Drag Queens will also be helping to keep railway passengers safe this weekend. Stephen Richards and Jason Sutton also known as Lola Lasagne and Miss Jason have been enlisted GTR, and will be making announcements over the loud speaker system to get people on and off trains and safely off the platforms.

Road closures are already in place across the city and people are urged to use public transport where possible instead of their cars.

Dozens of roads across the city are closed for the Community Parade.

A large security operation will be in place across the city over the weekend with armed and patrol uniform and plain-clothed police in place.

Drone operatives and specialist teams searching for drugs will be out and about across the city as well as those engaging with the community.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will also be on hand and have taken along their special 'Pride' fire engine.