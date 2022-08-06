A Southampton man has been jailed for two and a half years for what police have described as an 'appalling' attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Benjamin Evetts, 27, turned up at his ex-partner’s flat on 15 June this year. When she opened the door he pushed her over and kneeled over her, putting his thumb on her windpipe so she couldn't breathe properly.

He took her phone so she couldn't call police.

Evetts left for around 45 minutes, but returned and forced his way in again, grabbing her by the throat and using her hair to bang her head into the wall while spitting at her.

A neighbour called police and Evetts was arrested near the scene.

At Southampton Crown Court he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, having pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to property valued under £5000.

PC Romany Cushing, who led the case, said: “Evetts’ actions and behaviour was appalling.

“We do not tolerate any forms of domestic abuse or assault and will relentlessly pursue perpetrators to ensure they face justice.

“I hope this result encourages any victims of domestic abuse to come forward and reassures you that we will take your allegations seriously.”

