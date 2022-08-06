Two injured after light aircraft crash near Popham Airfield

Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a light aircraft crashed close to Popham Airfield in Micheldever, Hampshire.

Hampshire Police said the four-seater light aircraft took off, before it came down in a nearby field.

Officers were called to the scene at 1.37pm on Saturday 6 August.

Emergency services including South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service – are currently at the scene.

More follows.