Two injured after light aircraft crash near Popham Airfield
Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a light aircraft crashed close to Popham Airfield in Micheldever, Hampshire.
Hampshire Police said the four-seater light aircraft took off, before it came down in a nearby field.
Officers were called to the scene at 1.37pm on Saturday 6 August.
Emergency services including South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service – are currently at the scene.
