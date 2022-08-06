A woman in her 50s has been attacked, robbed, and sexually assaulted while sitting on a park bench in Bournemouth city centre.

The victim had left the Boots store in Commercial Road at 2:40pm on Friday 29 July, and walked across the road to Bournemouth Central Gardens, where she sat down on a bench opposite Boots.

While she was sitting there, she was struck on the back of the head by a man she didn't know, and knocked unconscious.

The next thing she remembered was waking up at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, having arrived several hours later at 5.45pm. The victim reported she had been sexually assaulted and her phone, bank card and other items had been stolen.

Detective Constable Evelyn Ahmadi, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We have launched a full investigation into this incident and have carried out a number of enquiries, including a review of available CCTV footage. We are also supporting the victim.

“I understand the area was busy on the afternoon of Friday 29 July 2022, with a number of pedestrians in the vicinity, and I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or came across a woman in a distressed state, to please contact us.

“We understand reports of this nature can cause concern for the local community. Officers will be continuing to carry out enquiries in the area and can be approached by members of the public with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220123392. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.