Play Brightcove video

All hands to the pump- as 14 fire engines with more than 100 crew were brought in to control the blaze at spa facilities next to the Copthorne hotel.

Around 100 firefighters have spent the day tackling a blaze at a leisure centre near Crawley.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were alerted early this morning that fire had broken out in the Acorns pool and spa facility next to the Copthorne Hotel.

Copthorne Road was closed for much of the day to make room for the emergency services.

Emergency services have been at the scene all day

They managed to stop the fire from spreading but crews remain at the scene tackling hotspots.

The hotel itself has not been damaged.

Local people were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.

Play Brightcove video

Area Manager Dave Bray said teams had worked incredibly hard to control the flames.

The extent of the damage isn't yet known but pictures appear to show the roof has been badly burned.

The cause is now being investigated.