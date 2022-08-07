Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News reporter Joe Coshan joined volunteers on the streets of Brighton.

As Brighton Pride celebrated its 30th anniversary this weekend, it brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city.

It also meant plenty of rubbish was left behind.

But as the sun rose street cleaners and an army of litter pickers volunteered to help clean it all up.

Rubbish left on Brighton beach

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of the council, said: "Like so many, I'm really looking forward to welcoming Pride in-person back this weekend.

"It's a vital celebration of our city's identity, when Brighton & Hove is at our bubbly, bohemian best as we see visitors return from near and far.

"Dedicated council teams will be hard at work throughout the weekend to keep the streets as clean as possible and we are thankful for their and many volunteers' efforts.

"For months we've been planning for the event alongside Pride, Sussex police, local health and transport.

"After a 2-year absence, let's ensure we're all able to enjoy a proud and safe weekend - and do our bit to help keep Brighton & Hove tidy!"