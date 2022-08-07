One person suffered minor injuries after a coach driving onto a P&O ferry at Calais was lifted into the air by a boarding ramp.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle suspended over the ramp on the Spirit of Kent.

Staff can then be seen trying to rectify the problem.

A P&O Ferries spokesperson said: "There was a minor incident in Calais yesterday when a bus was damaged when boarding one of our ships.

"All passengers on the bus continued their journeys, with the exception of one individual grazing their leg there were no injuries, and the ship resumed normal service after a short delay."

