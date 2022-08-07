Play Brightcove video

In part two of the series, ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan has been to meet Commonwealth Games Race walker Tom Bosworth to find out what it takes.

Tonbridge Racewalker Tom Bosworth will compete for his final medal on Sunday as he takes part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In July he announced that he will retire from race walking after the Games following an extremely successful career.

the 32-year-old currently holds six British records. He's won thirteen British Championships gold medals, a silver Commonwealth Games medal and is a World European Olympic Games finalist.

Bosworth is currently ranked 1st overall in the UK for 20 km.

But have you ever wondered how athletes like Tom become the best at their chosen sport?

As part of a special series a number of Commonwealth Games competitors from the Meridian region have revealed how they became successful in their chosen sport.

In the second part of our series Tom Bosworth shows ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan how it's done:

Tom Bosworth joined Tonbridge Athletics club aged 11.

"I tried a little bit of everything but was awful at everything. I wasn't very good at anything when I first started.

"I just did it for fun and I enjoyed it and that was the most important thing. I just kept turning up.

Tom Bosworth (right) competing in one of his first races at Tonbridge Athletics Club aged 11. Credit: Tom Bosworth

"The most challenging part of it is that you have to land with a straight leg, Tom says.

"That is basically the definition of walking, because when you run you drive your knee up. So the polar opposite of that is to land with a straight leg on your hell with your toe upto the sky.

"Use your arms - relaxed running arms basically."

Tom's message

"I never even dreamt that representing my country was a possibility - let alone achieving the records I have.

"Every time I stepped on the race course, every time I achieved a PB or a record, it lives with me because I never thought it would be possible.

That's my message to any parent taking their kids along to athletics clubs or any child doing anything they enjoy whether it's sport or music - just keep turning up, keep doing it."