Firefighters have issued warnings about the dangers of faulty electrical items after fire swept through a bedroom at a house in Carterton.

Crews from Witney, Burford and Rewley Road were called to a blaze on Friday night after smoke and flames were spotted at a house in the Cranwell Avenue area.

The homeowners closed the door, preventing further spread

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the actions of the occupiers saved the rest of the property from severe fire and smoke damage by closing the door to the fire, and were alerted early on by their smoke detectors.

Crews were then able to control the fire using breathing apparatus.

The cause has been investigated and determined to have been an electrical fault from an item that was on charge.