Police are appealing for witnesses, after a cyclist was found lying on the verge of a country lane near Bishop's Waltham in Hampshire.

The man in his 70s was discovered with his bike on Peak Lane in Upham between 6 and 8am on Saturday morning.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the cyclist, from Eastleigh, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers investigating say the man didn't appear to have any serious injuries, but they're working to establish what happened.

Police Constable Adam Sandham, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have dash-cam footage.

“Any information regarding this incident, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could be key in establishing the exact circumstances and help aid our investigation.”