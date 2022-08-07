Two arrests after firearms incident during car crash in Bournemouth

Two men have been arrested in Dorset after a shot was allegedly fired during a collision between two vehicles in Bournemouth.

Police received a report at 7.48pm on Saturday 6 August of a road traffic collision in Moore Avenue in West Howe.

One of the vehicles then collided with a nearby bus stop.

It was reported that what was believed to be a firearm was discharged during the incident, however nobody was injured, and people were seen making off from the scene on foot.

Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution due to injuries sustained from the collision that are not believed to be serious.

Officers attended and, following enquiries, a vehicle was stopped in Ringwood Road in Poole and two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A suspected air weapon was also recovered.

Road closures were put in place in Moore Avenue as enquiries were carried out.

Chief Superintendent Richard Bell, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand reports of this nature will cause concern for the local community and I would like to reassure members of the public that we deployed significant resources to the area as officers conducted extensive enquiries to identify those believed to be involved and establish what had happened.

“I would like to thank members of the community for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place and as we investigate the incident. I would also like to thank members of the public who have already contacted us with information.