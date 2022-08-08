Play Brightcove video

In the final part of the series, ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan has been to meet Commonwealth Games Para Table Tennis athlete Ross Wilson to find out what it takes.

As the Commonwealth Games draws to a close today many people will have been left inspired by the achievement of all of England's athletes.

400 sports men and women from England have competing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, over the last ten days, competing in 27 sports and eight Para-sports.

And one of those successes was Para Tennis Table Athlete Ross Wilson from Kent who claimed bronze at the Games.

The 27-year-old from Minster secured his medal in the men’s singles classes 8-10 on Sunday.

As part of a special series a number of Commonwealth Games competitors from the Meridian region have revealed how they became successful in their chosen sport.

In the final part of the series, Ross Wilson shows ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan how it's done:

Play Brightcove video

A typical training day

"You tend to start at 8:30am with warm-ups, and then between 9 and 11am you'll be practicing on the table.

"Then you'll get a little break, and then from 12:30pm you'll have a gym session for an hour and a half, or psychology work or physio.

"And in the afternoon you've got training again, then in the evening you've got to recover for the next day to do it all again."

Ross first played table tennis while on holiday at Center Parcs and a watching member of staff, noting the Arsenal shirt he was wearing, christened him the Thierry Henry of table tennis.

In 2011 he was diagnosed with multiple epiphyseal dysplasia, which affects the growing ends of the bones.

"Ever since I've started I've just loved it - really really enjoyed it.

"I could just play for hours on end. It's such a great game, and you can enjoy it at whatever level."

Speaking to ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan before the games, Ross Wilson went back to his roots to surprise some familiar faces where he started his career.