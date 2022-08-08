Newlyweds from Newbury said their dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare after they missed their flights, forcing them to abandon their trip.

Justin and Soumaya Elliott paid £5,000 for the four week trip of a life time to the Far East.

The couple said their travel agent didn't help them when they were stranded and gave them the wrong advice when they tried to rebook flights.

Justin and his wife, Soumaya, had a four hour stop-over in Vienna on the way to their honeymoon in Thailand.

They said "chaotic" security checks meant they were not called to the departure gate in time and missed the flight.

The pair sat in a restaurant, chosen so they could sit opposite the departure board, but said it "never once said boarding."

When they got to the gate and spoke to the check-in desk, the man said they were too late.

Justin said the pair have been "robbed of any opportunity" to have a honeymoon, adding that "our next holiday will just be a family holiday."

The couple had booked their holiday through Kiwi.com, so they rang them for help.

They said they were told to try and find an alternative flight at the airport and they would not need a visa if they travelled through India. So, the couple decided to book the flights themselves online.

After a night trying to sleep on the terminal floor, they presented themselves at the check-in desk.

Justin said they showed their tickets but were told they did need a visa.

Soumaya said she broke down in tears and explained: "I think it was the lack of compassion. I was just standing there with my wedding dress."

They said Kiwi.com wouldn't help and with very little money left, the couple said they had no choice but to return home.

In response, Kiwi.com told ITV Meridian that the Elliotts bought a flight without consultation and missed the visa requirements alerting them of the specific conditions to be met at their transit airport.

"Given the unpleasant hassle Mr and Ms Elliott had to experience, we went an extra step and processed the full refund for this booking, as well as refreshments that the couple had to purchase - in total £1,319.83."

"As a gesture of goodwill, Mr and Ms Elliott were also offered more than £1000 on top in Kiwi.com credits, contributing to future honeymoon plans."