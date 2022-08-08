Play Brightcove video

Watch as a car hits a roundabout in Dover and launches into the air

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a car hit a roundabout and launched into the air in Dover.

The crash on the A2 roundabout in Whitfield, was captured on another driver's dash cam as they waited at a nearby McDonald's drive-thru.

The incident took place at 3am on Sunday morning (7 Aug).

Police were called to the scene and closed one lane of the road to assist South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service crews.

The driver, from Dover, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of class A drugs and driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs.

He has been released pending further investigation.