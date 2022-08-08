Gurkha veterans to discuss going on hunger strike

Retired Gurkha soldiers from Hampshire and Berkshire will meet today to consider whether or not to go on hunger strike in a dispute over pension rights.

Last year, three Gurkhas went almost two weeks without food while camped outside Downing Street.

However, they say talks with the Nepalese Ambassador to improve their pensions have not yet taken place.

They have now given the embassy until Monday to come up with a start date for negotiations.

Gyanraj Rai, 65, from Reading, says if a date is not given they will consider further action, including whether to begin another hunger strike.

Previously a Ministry of Defence spokesperson has said: "We greatly value the huge contribution Gurkhas make to the British Army and ensure they are supported with a generous pension and medical care in retirement, boosted by a £25m investment in facilities for those who return to Nepal.

"We are committed to ensuring the Gurkha Pension Scheme is sustainable and fair alongside other UK public sector pensions."