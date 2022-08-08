A man who jumped into the water to search for a missing girl at a water park near Windsor said it was difficult to find her in the deep, murky water.

James Bull was visiting Liquid Leisure near Datchet for the first time on Saturday when he joined in the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

While there, he saw a lady walking around shouting a young girl's name. He thought somebody was missing but didn't think they would be in the lake.

James Bull recalls his search for the missing girl

He followed her and she met the young girl's friends. He was shown pictures of the girl they were looking for.

“I asked them where she was last seen and she was last seen in the swimming area in the deep end. They said she went under and no one saw her come back up," he said.

He added: “I saw a few people in the lake and I thought ‘more people in the lake would be better than less people in the lake’ so I ran over to the beach and started asking people for goggles… a kid ended up running up to me and giving me a pair of goggles and I jumped in and starting trying to search for her.

“I just wanted to try and find her. I thought if she is in here, the quicker we find her the better she could have potentially have been.

"I couldn’t hold my breath for very long. I was told the lake was 5 to 6 metres deep so it was almost impossible to be able to get to the bottom of the lake and try and locate her.

"As soon as you went under the water you could only see roughly a foot in front of you, so it’s pretty much impossible.”

Lifeguards laid flowers at the scene of the accident

The girl young was allegedly at the water park for her friend's birthday party. The girl was found at around 5.10pm and taken to Wexham Park Hospital but sadly died.

James added: “It must be a shock for the family, definitely.

“It’s a tragedy.

“I sort of feel a little bit numb, it seems a little bit surreal.”

Emergency services, including Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service, were at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

The girl’s death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched, Thames Valley Police said.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the girl’s next of kin have been informed and they are being offered support by officers.