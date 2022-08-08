Southern Co-op has announced it has removed disposable BBQs from sale in all its Co-operative Food convenience stores to protect the environment at a time of greatly increased risk of fire.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive said: "We have had a longstanding commitment to reduce our impact on the environment. We’ve taken this additional step, to completely remove disposable BBQs from sale in all our 199 managed stores, to play our part in addressing the impacts of the extraordinarily dry conditions across the south.

"We hope our members and customers will support this important move to protect our local wildlife and ecosystems."

It comes after recent wildfires across the South East, as the UK recorded its hottest ever temperature.

Britain is also bracing for another heatwave that will last longer than July’s record-breaking hot spell, with highs of up to 35C expected next week, forecasters have said.

Temperatures over the coming days will remain lower than last month’s scorching 40.3C but the warmth will continue over a “prolonged period”, the Met Office has said.

Water companies like Southern Water has already imposed a hosepipe ban for customers in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, while the measure will follow exactly a week later for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

The Environment Secretary, George Eustice, has urged more water companies across the country to impose hosepipe bans.