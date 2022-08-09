The family of a man who died at a holiday park in East Sussex have made an emotional appeal for information about what happened to him.

Michael McDonagh died at Parkdean Resorts in Camber Sands on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the resort in Lydd Road at around 10.50pm to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posting on Facebook, one of Mr McDonagh's family members wrote: "On Saturday morning we found out we lost our loving father Michael McDonagh, aged 53, following an incident on Friday night.

"He was a loving husband of 32 years, and a father of six.

"We are asking if anyone saw or heard anything that night or have any footage or photographs.

"No information is too small.

The family has put up posters around the holiday park.

“His family meant everything to him. He came away to make memories with his wife and children and instead we are walking away with broken hearts and unanswered questions.

“It's impossible to put into words how we all feel. Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party.

“Not only did my dad make such a huge impact on our family but also to countless people who knew him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

“Michael was a kind-hearted man who died too young, leaving behind all those that loved him.”

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Six people have been released on conditional bail.

The seventh person remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “My condolences go out to Michael’s family following Friday night’s tragic events.

“A complex and fast-moving investigation is underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

“I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online via the Sussex Police website, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Molton.

“Any relevant images or video footage can also be uploaded by the public to the Sussex Police section of the Major Incident Public Portal, under Op Molton, here - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).”