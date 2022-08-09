A 26-year-old from West Sussex pretended to be a teenage boy online and blackmailed girls as young as 12 to become his "sex slaves".

Jordan Croft forced victims aged 12-22 to send photos and videos of themselves.

He would target girls online through chat platforms - the National Crime Agency (NCA) found he had been in contact with more than 5,000 people on one platform alone.

He initially pretended to be a teenage boy in order to befriend his victims, but once content they were going to follow his rules, he revealed his true age and admitted to being a “catfish” and into girls 12-14”.

Croft would get them to send him a nude "custom pic" and would demand more graphic content.

He told many victims he had a degree in cyber security and could not be traced by law enforcement because he masked his online identity.

Martin Ludlow, senior investigating officer at the National Crime Agency, said: “Jordan Croft is a prolific offender who has caused heart-breaking suffering to many victims and their families.

“The sexual depravity he consistently displayed during this abuse of both young female children and adults is horrific.

“Like many offenders Croft thrived on the power he was able to exert over the victims. He sought the feeling of control and obtained it by deceit and abuse.

“He showed no compassion for the victims, pushing them to breaking point and issuing threats, even when they begged him to stop.

“I commend these young women who have shown such bravery in speaking out against him.

“Croft is an example of an adult sexual offender who deploys plausible online profiles to hide their real identity and exploit children.

“We know children are increasingly sharing personal material on social media sites, but I urge them be aware of the hurt and long term damage manipulative offenders like Croft cause, and to think carefully about who they may be communicating with online.

“The NCA will continue to pursue the most serious offenders, including those who believe they can hide behind the anonymity of the internet to abuse children. Like Croft they will be brought to justice."

NCA officers arrested Croft in September 2019 after he was identified as a man behind various usernames which featured in police reports of online abuse. This offending went back to April 2018.

Croft’s two mobile phones and a USB stick were seized. Croft had saved the abuse material his victims sent him, tagged with their names and ages, along with a list of their social media followers.

More indecent images of children were found on the USB stick too.

Heather Wilkinson of the CPS said: “Croft admitted to sexually abusing 26 people and actively sought victims as young as 12 to sexually abuse and exert power over.

“Although he attempted to hide his activity through private networks, evidence uncovered against him included age filters he set on a phone app and the controlling rules he shared.

“This guilty plea means the victims of his abuse will now not be forced to re-live their trauma through a trial.

“Our Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit has specialist prosecutors to enable us to bring offenders like Croft to justice, helping stop online abuse and extortion, and its devastating impact on victims.”

He was charged with multiple counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, blackmail, making unwarranted demands for (indecent images of children) IIOC, intentionally causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, and making over 900 IIOC in categories A-C.

He pleaded guilty to all 65 counts on Tuesday (9 August) at Lewes Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on 10 November.