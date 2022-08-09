Skip to content

Three-year-old girl suffers life changing injuries after being bitten by dog

The child was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth Credit: BPM Media

A three-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was bitten by a dog in Havant, Hampshire.

At around 6.35pm on Monday (August 8), Hampshire Police received a report that a toddler had been bitten by a dog on Botley Drive.The girl was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for treatment where she remains.

Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening but are life-changing.

Police seized the dog - a Doberman.

A 44-year-old woman from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. She remains in custody at this time.

Family pay tribute to 'loving father of six' who died at holiday park
'It was almost impossible' to find Windsor water park girl, says witness