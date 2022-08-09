A three-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was bitten by a dog in Havant, Hampshire.

At around 6.35pm on Monday (August 8), Hampshire Police received a report that a toddler had been bitten by a dog on Botley Drive.The girl was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for treatment where she remains.

Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening but are life-changing.

Police seized the dog - a Doberman.

A 44-year-old woman from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. She remains in custody at this time.