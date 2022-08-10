An inquest into the death of a teenager who died at a funfair in Kent will take place in October.

Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14, suffered injuries at the fair in Pencester Gardens in Dover, on August 3 - the morning before the fair was due to open to the public.

The site was hosting the Family Funfair run by Kent-based Forrest Amusements.

Emergency services were called to the park at around 7.40am but Mackenzie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of the incident, which Kent Police said was “not suspicious”.

The inquest into Mackenzie's death will take place on October 24 at County Hall, Maidstone.

Speaking following the incident a spokesperson for Forrest Amusements said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic incident which occurred this morning at one of our funfair events in Pencester Gardens, Dover.

"Kent Police has confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

"The Health and Safety Executive has attended the scene along with the emergency services."