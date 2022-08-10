Man, 23, dies after car being pursued by police hits bus in Kent

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a bus during a police chase in Kent.

Police said the 23-year-old was driving an Audi TT and failed to stop when asked to do so by officers in Shottendane Road, Margate.

After a short pursuit, the car then collided with a bus in Spitfire Way, Manston at around 11.30am on Tuesday (9 Aug).

The car driver, who was from Margate, died at the scene.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Officers are appealing for witnesses for anyone who may have seen the vehicles on the road before the collision.