Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a teenager who was seriously injured in an incident in Reading last week died in hospital.

The victim, a man in his late teens from the town was i njured in Pierces Hill, Tilehurst, last Thursday (28 July).

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but died on Tuesday. (9 August)

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Sally Spencer, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “A murder investigation has now been launched after a man very sadly died in hospital of his injuries following an incident last week.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim’s family are aware and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers at this extremely difficult time.

"I would ask on their behalf that their privacy is respected.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police remain with the victim’s family and friends.

“We are following several lines of enquiry and have made a number of arrests in connection with this incident.

“A 17-year-old boy from Reading has previously been charged with attempted murder, and two others arrested on suspicion of attempted murder are currently on police bail while our investigation continues.

“We are also investigating a linked incident which occurred on the same evening in Coronation Square, Southcote, where a teenage girl was assaulted.

“She suffered serious facial injuries and was treated in hospital, but has since been discharged.

Police are also investigating a linked incident on the same evening in Coronation Square, Southcote Credit: Google Maps

“I am again appealing to anybody who has any information about either incident, which we believe are linked, to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody who has dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage from either Coronation Square, Southcote, or Pierces Hill, Tilehurst, to please get in touch.

“We continue to believe that those involved in these incidents are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would urge the public not to speculate about either incident, but instead please call us if you have any information that can assist this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220347031.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”