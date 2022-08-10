Play Brightcove video

Joe Coshan has spoken to pensioners about their concerns

Pensioners in Kent have expressed their concerns over the rise in energy bills.

With projections of bills rising by an average of £80 a month in October, pensioners are worried about how they are going to cope.

At a day centre for the over-60s in Medway, one pensioner, Mary Manktelow says she doesn't know how she is going to manage, adding she will "just keep putting more clothes on and sit indoors".

Jean Orchard, another visitor, added: "I don't know how I'm going to pay it. I really don't.

"I'm cutting back already but whether it will be enough or not I don't know. What else can I do?"

As the cost of living crisis deepens, a survey suggests more people are falling behind on their energy bills.

Comparison site - USwitch - has found total debt owed by households to energy companies is three times higher than in September last year.

Almost a quarter of households owe an average of £206.