Two dogs have died, and two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorbike in Ringwood, Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to the B3347 Ringwood Road between Kingston and Bisterne on Tuesday morning (9 August). A blue Suzuki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a dogwalker near to the junction with Dragon Lane.

One dog died at the scene, and another was take to a local vets where it was put to sleep.

Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations have been taking place at the scene, but police are now appealing to the public for information.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage in the moments leading up to or footage of the incident as it happened, is being urged to contact Hampshire Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101, quoting 44220321259.